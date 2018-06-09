Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday he "fixed" the new Colin Kaepernick Nike ad. He did it by replacing Kaepernick's face with that of his father, President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. posted the updated image on his Instagram account, including Nike's trademark swoosh logo and the "Just Do It" slogan. Over his father's face is the campaign's tagline: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

"There, fixed it for you. #maga," Trump Jr. posted.

The new ad campaign featuring Kaepernick was released Monday in honor of the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" slogan.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick, who nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl title but has not been on an NFL roster since 2016, has filed a lawsuit accusing the NFL of colluding to keep him off the field because of protests. He was the first to kneel during the national anthem to highlight racial and social injustice.

President Trump has regularly blasted the NFL and players for kneeling during the national anthem, claiming it is disrespectful to the military and veterans. The NFL has struggled to navigate the controversy as Trump has kept the pressure on while more players joined the protest last season.

After the ad was released, some people upset with the company began burning, cutting, or otherwise destroying their Nike clothing and posting it to social media.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Nike stock also took a hit Tuesday, something Trump noted.

"Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!"

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Nike stock leveled off after the initial reaction to the ad. Some people have said they are now more likely to buy Nike because of the apparent social stance while others sent the hashtag #BoycottNike trending.

The next step in the Nike campaign comes Thursday night when its first commercial called "Dream Crazy" -- narrated by Kaepernick -- is reportedly set to air during the NFL season opening game between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Nike is the official uniform maker for the NFL. The company and league in March extended their contract through 2028.

