President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

In a tweet Monday, Trump says, "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm."

Trump faces a May 12 deadline over whether to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal, which he long has criticized.

Trump has signaled he will pull out of the agreement by May 12 unless it is revised, but he faces intense pressure from European allies not to do so.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.