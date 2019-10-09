DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A truck carrying 10,000 pounds of dynamite overturned in Dawson County on Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a mile-long stretch of Highway 53, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said.

A wreck involving at least four vehicles occurred at Sundown Way, a lightly populated residential area off Highway 53, according to Georgia Department of Transportation information. It happened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The wreck also involved a fuel spill.

At least two people were injured. The injuries were described by authorities as minimal.

It has closed a mile-long stretch of the highway, which is less than two miles from the North Georgia Premium Outlets mall, between Dawson Forest Road and Blue Ridge Overlook. It is not yet clear how authorities are planning to safely remove the dynamite.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office, Dawson County Fire Department, GDOT and Georgia State Patrol are on the scene, and the Forsyth County hazardous materials unit is en route.

Aerial video showed multiple emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

