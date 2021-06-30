x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Tropics update: Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa

Here's the latest from the KHOU 11 Weather Team and the National Hurricane Center.
Credit: WTHR

HOUSTON —

THIS STORY HAS BEEN ARCHIVED — GET THE LATEST ELSA UPDATES HERE

=======

RELATED: Hurricane season: Interactive tracker, checklists, evacuation info and more

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

Follow the KHOU 11 Weather Team on social media for the latest updates:

Chita Craft: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Addison Green: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Tim Pandajis: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

David Paul: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram