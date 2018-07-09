Tropical Storm Florence is becoming a "better organized" weather system that will likely strengthen into a hurricane late Saturday, weather forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday the storm was expected to become a "major hurricane" by Tuesday as it passes between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm is expected to approach the southeast U.S. Coast on Thursday.

Swells generated by Florence could cause dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding Saturday in areas including coastal Delaware and New Jersey, the National Weather Service said.

Officials in North Carolina were already bracing for impact.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Friday evening, urging residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

The last 11 @NHC_Atlantic forecasts for #Florence from late Tue. afternoon through early Fri. morning. See the trend? pic.twitter.com/7B09oDlche — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 7, 2018

South Carolina's Emergency Management Division also advised coastal residents to start making contingency plans.

"The risk of other direct impacts associated with Florence along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased. However, there is still very large uncertainty in model forecasts of Florence's track beyond day (five), making it too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude, and timing of these impacts," hurricane specialist Robbie Berg wrote in a forecast advisory.

Improving atmospheric conditions were expected to allow Florence to regain its former strength. The storm reached major hurricane status Wednesday, peaking with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (210 kph).

Meanwhile, two low pressure systems off the coast of Africa behind Florence also had high chances of developing into tropical storms, forecasters said.

"Since we are near the peak of hurricane season, this is a good time for everyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," hurricane specialist David Zelinsky wrote in a forecast advisory.

Here are the 5 AM EDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Florence. For more information, please see https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb. pic.twitter.com/yJAzBVfKKv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2018

At 11 a.m. EDT, the Miami-based hurricane center said Florence's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 65 mph (100 kph). The storm was centered about 835 miles (1340 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).

