Trae tha Truth's Relief Gang headed to Baton Rouge to help after Hurricane Ida

BAYTOWN, Texas — Trae tha Truth and his Relief Gang are in Lousiana helping those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Trae and a group of volunteers met Monday at the Buc-ee's in Baytown. They said they’re in it for the long haul and plan on sleeping in their trucks if they have to.

"I was raised on doing the right thing, so when people need a helping hand, you give a helping hand," Relief Gang volunteer Michael Sowells said.

Sowells is one of the many volunteers going to help. They quickly gathered supplies and headed to Baton Rouge.

"One thing is for sure, when Harvey hit, we needed the world's help. And I don’t want it to be a situation where everyone helps us, and when they need it, they don't have help," Trae said.

Trae said there is already a team in Louisiana hard at work.

"We have a team out there now that is doing rescues in boats, rescues in trucks," he said.

And even though the coming days will be hard for the volunteers, in the end, they all said it's worth it.

"God forbid something were to happen to me ... I would hope someone would help my kids, my family," Trae said.

Trae said the Relief Gang is constantly getting messages from people stuck in their homes. They are doing what they can to get to them.

