Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2018 and 2019 versions of these Toyota and Lexus models.

Toyota

4Runner

Camry

Highlander

Land Cruiser

Sequoia

Sienna

Tacoma

Tundra

Lexus

LS 500

LC 500

RC 350

RC 300

GS 350

IS 300

ES 350

LX 570

GX 460

RX 350

Some other 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs.

Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

