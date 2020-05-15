6.4 earthquake in Tonopah, NV felt across Northern California

TONOPAH, Nev. — A 6.4 earthquake shook Tonopah, NV and much of Northern California early Friday morning. The quake hit around 4:03 a.m. jolting people out of bed hundreds of miles away.
Tonopah is 300 miles east of Stockton, but the power of the earthquake was enough to make the lights sway in the ABC 10 newsroom in Sacramento. Several aftershocks have been recorded in the area, including one of 5.4.
If you felt the earthquake, you can click here to report it to the USGS.
Here are items California's Office of Emergency Services recommends to have in an emergency kit to put in a waterproof backpack:
- Bottled water
- Protein bars
- Canned food
- Canned opener
- Emergency ration food with long shelf date
- Jar of sanitation wipes
- Flashlights and batteries
- Medicine
- First aid kits for humans and pets
- Glow sticks for light
- Toilet paper
- Cash