6.4 earthquake in Tonopah, NV felt across Northern California

People reported feeling the big earthquake in Tonopah, Nevada as far away as Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.

TONOPAH, Nev. — A 6.4 earthquake shook Tonopah, NV and much of Northern California early Friday morning. The quake hit around 4:03 a.m. jolting people out of bed hundreds of miles away.

Tonopah is 300 miles east of Stockton, but the power of the earthquake was enough to make the lights sway in the ABC 10 newsroom in Sacramento. Several aftershocks have been recorded in the area, including one of 5.4.

If you felt the earthquake, you can click here to report it to the USGS.

Here are items California's Office of Emergency Services recommends to have in an emergency kit to put in a waterproof backpack: