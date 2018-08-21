CAMDEN, Arkansas - A pair of toddlers — ages 3 and 1 — were found alone near a highway in Arkansas roughly two days after surviving a car crash that killed their mother.

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Department reached out to the public in hopes of identifying a 3-year-old child they found wandering near a highway in Camden, which is about 100 miles southwest of Little Rock, reports CBS affiliate KTHV.

After returning to the scene where the toddler was found, police discovered a car laying on its side in a ravine not visible from the highway, said KTHV.

Inside the car, they found the 1-year-old awake and fastened in a car seat.

The driver of the car, the toddlers' mother, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died.

The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to be OK.

Detective Nathan Greeley of the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office said finding both toddlers alive after roughly two days was especially notable because they survived the summer heat and humidity. "Today is anything but short of a miracle," he said.

