Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo is retiring from the NFL.

Orakpo made the announcement Monday, a day after the Titans' season-ending loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Orakpo was drafted in the first round, 13th overall, by Washington in 2009 out of Texas. He spent six seasons with Washington before joining the Titans in 2015.

#Titans Brian Orakpo announces his retirement. Strictly a health-related decision. Thing he’s most proud of? Changing the culture here / changing the perception of the Titans. pic.twitter.com/keoVMhmxHa — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) December 31, 2018

Orakpo, who co-owns a Gigi's Cupcakes store in Bee Cave, Texas, along with fellow former Titan Michael Griffin, tried to dispel some speculation about his future.

"I don't want it to be the perception that I want to be a full-time baker," he said.

The Houston native played in 132 games in his pro career, accumulating 66 sacks and making the Pro Bowl four times.

