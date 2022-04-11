Greensboro police said a mom, grandmother, and aunt came onto Grimsley's campus and helped two students during a fight with other students.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students.

A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight.

The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were trespassing and the officer called for assistance while trying to find them on campus.

Police said Laquita Sims, a mother of a student at Grimsley, Tracy Sims, the grandmother, and an aunt, Demorshea Sims came onto the Grimsley campus with two female students. The family found two Grimsley students and a fight started. Police said the adults involved encouraged the fighting while it happened. According to police, a teacher tried stopping one of the fights, and the mother, Laquita Sims, assaulted the teacher for interfering. That teacher is OK.

Guilford County Schools released this statement about the incident:

Greensboro Police Department is investigating a report that three adults, including a parent and a middle school student, trespassed onto the Grimsley High School campus and engaged in assaulting two Grimsley students.

The adults in this matter are being charged and school disciplinary policies are being followed, but due to the student's age, no other information can be released.

The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority. We are deploying various strategies this year to make our schools safer, including the installation of security screeners, upkeep of school bus cameras, upkeep of cameras in school buildings, safe entry points, a clear bag policy at large gatherings, additional mental health supports for students and staff and more. However, it will take all of us working together to keep our schools safe.

The officer was able to take the adults into custody. The incident is still being investigated but all adults were given a $100,000 bond.

The charges are listed below:

Laquita Sims: Conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, two counts of simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing, assault on a school official, incite a riot

Tracy Sims: Conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, two counts of simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing, incite a riot