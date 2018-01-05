California, home to Disneyland a.k.a the 'happiest place on earth,' is also the most fun state in America, according to a new WalletHub report.

The personal finance website found that the Golden State has the most restaurants and movie theaters per capita. California also tied with New York, the second most fun state, for the highest number of fitness centers and performing arts theaters per capita.

California and New York were followed by Nevada, Florida and Illinois.

In order to determine the most fun states in America, researchers compared 26 metrics across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.”

California came in first for "Entertainment & Recreation" while Nevada won best "Nightlife."

Alaska was ranked number 1 for best access to national parks. Maine topped the list for highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments. Vermont had the most skiing facilities per capita.

West Virginia was ranked the least fun state, also coming in last for personal expenditures on recreation services, tied with Mississippi.

Most fun:

1. California

2. New York

3. Nevada

4. Florida

5. Illinois

6. Washington

7. Texas

8. Colorado

9. Pennsylvania

10. Minnesota

Least fun:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Delaware

4. Rhode Island

5. Arkansas

6. Vermont

7. Alabama

8. Montana

9. Kentucky

10. Kansas

