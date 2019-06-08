HOUSTON — When it comes to buying guns, not all countries are created equal.

The U.S. is by far the easiest place to buy a gun after an instant background check, but almost one third of gun owners in the U.S. buy guns without any check at all through private sellers.

America has 393.3 million guns. The U.S. population is 327 million. That's more civilian guns than any other country in the world.

Next on the list is India with just over 71 million civilian-owned firearms.

Buying a gun in other countries is complicated. It can take weeks to months to buy one in New Zealand, the site of a deadly mass shooting last year.

In places like Japan, you have to provide a doctor's note saying you're mentally fit, buy a gun safe and show proficiency shooting.

In South Africa, they won't sell you a gun until they interview your family and neighbors.

In Brazil, you need to write a statement explaining why you need a gun for self defense.

And in Canada, you have to wait 28 days before processing your purchase even begins.

Right now, only three countries: Mexico, Guatemala and the United States provide a constitutional right to own a gun.

