CALIFORNIA, USA — The 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are almost here!

Each year, the entertainment industry and film fans around the world turn their attention to the Academy Awards.

Across the nation, many are asking questions about the Oscars, and Google rounded up the most common ones. So, we tracked down the answers for you!

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be shown live on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. They'll be held once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California.

What did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar for?

Kobe Bryant was the first professional athlete to win an Academy Award for his work on the animated short film, "Dear Basketball."

It was based on a poem by the same name that he wrote about his love for the game. The film was written and narrated by Bryant. Glen Keane directed and animated it while the score was composed by John Williams.

In late January, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other people.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

For the second year in a row, there is no specific host for the Academy Awards. Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain instead have announced a bunch of A-listers as presenters.

Here's the full list of presenters, at the time of publication:

Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi, Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson

"We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year’s films, and look forward to an exciting show," Taylor and Allain said.

What are the Oscars?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) annually give Academy Awards to recognize a wide range of achievements in the film industry like actor and actress in a leading role, directing, and writing an adapted or original screenplay.

The academy history started in 1927. During a dinner at his home, MGM studio chief Louis B. Mayer and his guests talked about starting and creating an organized group to benefit the film industry.

A week later, 36 invitees from all the creative branches of the film industry dined at Los Angeles's Ambassador Hotel to hear a proposal to found the International Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The first Academy Awards ceremony was on May 16, 1929, during a banquet at the Roosevelt Hotel's Blossom Room with 270 attendees.

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

In 1985, the Don and Gee Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting was created to develop a program that would generate and help new screenwriters. The first awards for the fellowships were given out in 1986.

In the following two years, the fellowship expanded to include all U.S. residents who had not sold or optioned a screenplay or teleplay.

The judging rules were modified in 1990 to have several rounds. In 1991, The committee and Gee Nicholl agreed to have the ceremony become an awards dinner. The very first fellowship awards dinner was held at the Chasen’s restaurant in Beverly Hills. It also expanded that year to include international entrants writing in English who had not sold or optioned a screenplay or teleplay.

