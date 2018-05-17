The Backstreet Boys are not only back with their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” but have also graced the world with a new music video.
The music video released early Thursday morning proves that boy band members Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and (of course) Nick Carter have still got the moves after 25 years.
It didn’t take long for the hashtag #DontGoBreakingMyHeart to start trending on the Twitterverse, and everyone is pretty emotional to say the least.
BSB responded to the Twittersphere thanking their fans for the support:
“Our hearts feel like they’re about to burst but they’re definitely not breaking..... because #DontGoBreakingMyHeart is the number one trending topic in the US! Thank you!!!!!”
Here's the full video on YouTube.