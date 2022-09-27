Teen crochets own quinceañera dress

She documented the months-long, painstaking process on Instagram.

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. — A 15-year-old girl in California spent the better part of a year laboring to bring a very personal touch to a very special day.

A quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that celebrates a girl's 15th birthday, honoring her continuing journey to womanhood.

Noemi Mendez, of Riverside County, decided in January she wanted to crochet her own quinceañera dress.

She was self-taught and had been crocheting for a couple of years, mostly making dolls for family and friends.

Mendez documented the months-long, painstaking process on Instagram.

"I've been crocheting for a while. And I was just like, you know what I want to see how far I can go," said Noemi Mendez. "So I was like, you know what mom, can I crochet my quinceanera dress? And she said, sure why not."

Her efforts paid off, with Mendez celebrating her quinceañera with the finished dress.

She would like to make it a family tradition, perhaps giving it to her daughter some day for her to wear.

"It's special to me," said Mendez. "Like if I was to have a child some day, I could give it to my daughter, if she wants it."





