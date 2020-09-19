Ted Cruz urges Trump to nominate Supreme Court replacement next week

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz thinks President Donald Trump should move quickly to nominate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says President Donald Trump should nominate a successor to the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week.

Cruz said Friday shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced that Trump needs to move quickly. He says a Supreme Court that is split 4-4 “cannot decide anything” and under that scenario, “I think we risk a constitutional crisis.”

The Texas senator is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Ginsburg’s successor.

He called on Trump to nominate a “principled constitutionalist with a proven record.”

Cruz is also among 20 individuals Trump recently added to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

The Republican-led Senate in 2016 refused to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama's nomination to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court after he died that February. Leader Mitch McConnell said then it wasn't fair because it was an election year.

The 2020 election is 46 days away.