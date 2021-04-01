Reports: Tanya Roberts, 'That '70s Show' and Bond actress, dead at 65

Roberts, who got her big break in 1980 on 'Charlie's Angels,' reportedly collapsed on Christmas Eve.

Actress Tanya Roberts, best known for her roles as a Bond girl in "A View To A Kill" and on "Charlie's Angels" and "That '70s Show" has died, according to multiple reports. She was 65.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Roberts collapsed while she was walking her dogs on Dec. 24. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. A longtime friend told THR that Roberts died Sunday.

No cause of death was given, according to THR, but it was not related to COVID-19. According to USA TODAY, friend Mike Pingel said Roberts had been extremely cautious during the pandemic and ventured out just three times 2020 -- twice to take her dogs to the vet. She mainly interacted with fans via an online show on Facebook.

"She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them," Pingel told THR.

Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum in the Bronx in 1955. Her IMDB profile says she dropped out of high school at 15 but eventually studied acting and made ends meet as a dance instructor and model. She also appeared in commercials and off-Broadway plays.

In addition to some made-for-TV movies, Roberts' big break came when she was cast as Julie Rogers in the final season of TV's "Charlie's Angels" in 1980-81.

That led to larger roles, including Kiri in the 1982 cult hit "The Beastmaster" and the lead in 1984's "Sheena" about a girl raised in the African wild with the ability to talk to animals.

Then she landed the role of Stacey Sutton in "A View To A Kill" in 1985, the final film with Roger Moore as James Bond.