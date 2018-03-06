A suspect is in custody after a shooting in downtown San Diego along the route of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

Officials tell CBS 8 that the suspect was on a rooftop near Civic Center Plaza. The finish lines for the half and full marathons are near that location.

Minutes after the shooting was reported, police told City News Service in San Diego that the situation "had been contained."

A responding officer reportedly shot himself in the foot by accident and was taken to the hospital.

