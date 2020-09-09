Three teen suspects have been charged in the case.

CLEVELAND — 18-year-old David McDaniel Jr., one of three suspects charged in the death of Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday morning.

During the brief hearing, the state requested McDaniel be held on a $2 million bond. The judge, however, ordered a $3 million bond.

McDaniel's next hearing has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities announced charges Tuesday against McDaniel and two other teen suspects -- 17-year-old Kevin Robinson and a 15-year-old boy. Kevin pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday, while the 15-year-old suspect is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

McDaniel and Kevin were both arrested by members of the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit and the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force on Monday. The 15-year-old boy turned himself in Tuesday.

“I continue to ask that you join me in offering condolences to the family of Detective Skernivitz, his wife and their children,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said Tuesday.

Skernivitz, 53, was killed last week during a shooting in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue. 50-year-old Scott Dingess, who was there as an informant, was also killed.

“Detective Skernivitz was assigned to the Gang Impact Unit and was recently sworn in as a Violent Crimes Task Force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working on the national law enforcement initiative Operation Legend,” authorities said in a press release.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams also thanked those who helped provide information in the case.