Approximately 90,000 USB charging cables sold at Target are being recalled because they can pose a shock or fire hazard. At least two people have been burned by touching the cords.

The recall involves the "heyday" brand 3-foot long lightning USB charging cables, used for charging electronics. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging.

The cables are purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns, according to CPSC.

Customers can return the cables to Target for a refund.

Information lifted directly from the CPSC website was used in this article.