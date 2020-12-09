Wrestler, 'Jackass 3D' star Stevie Lee dead at 54

Described by friends as a legend of Midget Wrestling, Stevie Lee founded the Half Pint Brawlers wrestling company.

Pro wrestler and "Jackass 3D" star Stevie Lee has died, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

CNN reports Lee, who wrestled under the name "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf," had a heart attack, citing friend and wrestler Jacob Colyer. A GoFundMe page for his funeral costs said it happened Wednesday.

"Puppet has put smiles on people's faces across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling," the GoFundMe page states.

Lee founded the Half Pint Brawlers wrestling company, according to CNN. It led to a reality show in 2010.

Impact Wrestling tipped its hat to Lee on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as 'Puppet The Psycho Dwarf' in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family," the organization tweeted.

In addition to "Jackass 3D," Lee also had roles in "Oz The Great and Powerful," "American Horror Story" and "The Babe."