A tornado ripped through a nursing home in Arkansas Friday night, killing two people and injuring five others, an official said.

MONETTE, Ark. — A state of emergency has been issued after the roof collapsed on a nursing home with people inside the building.

According to the Craighead County Judge, there are 2 confirmed deaths and 5 injures at this time.

There are significant police and firefighters out so people are asked to stay home and away from the nursing home.

