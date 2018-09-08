America’s favorite fall drink is on everyone’s mind after Business Insider acquired internal company documents that detailed the drop date for Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte.

According to the report, the PSL season is kicking off on August 28, the Tuesday before Labor Day weekend making it the earliest launch date in years.

Back in 2014, the company let fans who finished a series of challenges get the beverage starting on Aug. 26.

Earlier this week, Business Insider also reported that Starbucks employees had already started receiving PSL supplies at their stores.

The internal documents also revealed other fan favorites will launch alongside the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte, including the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Tea Latte. But that’s not all the fall menu has to offer.

The report noted there will be two new iced drinks launching in September: the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and the Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam.

Starbucks declined to comment on the PSL launch date, but responded to Business Insider saying, “Our pumpkins aren’t ready to make their handcrafted PSL debut yet – we’ll have more to share soon!”

Even though many say that August is too soon to release this fall guilty pleasure, many on Twitter are embracing it with open arms.

okay, I’m officially over this humidity 101%. I’m ready for October someone put a skeleton on my head and get me a keg of pumpkin spice latte. — sarah fannick🏳️‍🌈 (@sarahfannick) August 9, 2018

I srsly can’t wait to wear sweaters & jeans and crunch the autumn leaves with my super cute booties, whilst holding a pumpkin spice latte — H▲N (@hnhbnr) August 3, 2018

I’m over the 90 degree weather man I’m ready to cuddle in bed and watch spooky movies with my pumpkin spice latte 🧡🍂👻☕️🎃 — megan albright (@almighty_megg) August 5, 2018

I can hardly wait for pumpkin spice latte season to begin 🎃☕ pic.twitter.com/FF6CO1jOcs — 𝒥𝒶𝒹𝑒 𝓁𝒶𝒸𝑒𝓎 🥀 (@JadeJordanLacey) August 4, 2018

