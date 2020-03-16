SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five people are dead including a police officer and the gunman in a shooting at a gas station in Springfield, Missouri, according to the Associated Press.

According to KY3 in Springfield, an officer was shot and killed while responding to E. Chestnut near U.S. 65 Monday morning.

Three people were found dead inside the store. The gunman was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, KY3 said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

