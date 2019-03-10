A Russian commander, a NASA co-pilot and a first-time flier from the United Arab Emirates undocked from the International Space Station early Thursday, plunging back to Earth for a landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan.

KHOU 11 News streamed it live. Watch the video here (skip to 1:04:00 to see the landing):

Hooks and latches holding the Soyuz MS-12/58S ferry ship to the space station's Rassvet module disengaged at 2:37 a.m. Houston/Central time, allowing powerful springs to push the craft smoothly away.

Strapped into the spacecraft's central crew module were vehicle commander Alexey Ovchinin, NASA flight engineer Nick Hague and "spaceflight participant" Hazzaa Ali Almansoori. Ovchinin and Hague, launched to the station on March 14, were closing out a 203-day mission while Almansoori, a guest cosmonaut who arrived at the outpost Sept. 25, was wrapping up a relatively short eight-day visit.

After moving the Soyuz a safe distance away from the station, Ovchinin and Hague planned to monitor a four-minute 42-second rocket firing starting at 6:06 a.m. The braking burn was designed to slow the ship by about 286 mph, just enough to drop the far side of the orbit deep into the atmosphere for a landing in Kazakhstan.

They safely touched down at 6 a.m. Houston/Central time.

CBS NEWS contributed to this report