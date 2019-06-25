Southwest is holding a sale with one-way flights beginning at $49.

The sale covers flights in the continental U.S. as well as inter-island Hawaii travel from September 3 through December 18, 2019. International travel is also discounted when traveling between September 3 and December 11, 2019. Blackout dates do apply.

The sale is good through June 27 until 11:59 p.m. PST.

The cheapest flights are seen when traveling out of Southwest's hubs including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago-Midway, Dallas-Love, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix-Sky Harbor.

Customers can search for discounted flights from all airports on Southwest's website.