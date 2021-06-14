Multiple Southwest Airlines flights delayed Monday

Southwest blamed a third-party weather data provider that was having intermittent issues.

Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. were delayed Monday night due to a problem with the airline receiving weather data.

Hollywood Burbank Airport also tweeted that Southwest had "suspended all departures from Hollywood Burbank Airport due to <nationwide> network issues."

Several passengers voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

"Love the fact that my Southwest flight, along with every other Southwest flight in the country, is delayed and grounded not because of bad weather… but because their system to see weather is down," wrote Jake Olson.

"So @SouthwestAir's weather system is down and as a result their entire fleet is grounded due to a requirement that they have a printed weather report before takeoff. >1hr on the tarmac in a heat wave because of software is even less fun than most software-created problems. Neat," tweeted Justin Searls.

