GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police said Amanda Carmack was arrested for the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter Skylea Rayn Carmack.

Carmack was first reported missing by her stepmother August 31. Amanda Carmack told police she had last seen Skylea August 31 at 4 p.m.

Police said the 10-year-old's body was hidden in a trash bag in a shed behind Carmack's home. Tony Slocum with ISP said they believe Skylea was strangled, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm cause of death.

"We're devastated, we're sad, but we're glad that allegedly the person who committed the crime of committing Sklyea is in custody," Slocum said. "I want to thank this community. They wrapped their arms around this investigation and provided not only resources to help us out but they also provided boots on the ground. They provided their time to search wooded areas, anywhere we thought this young lady might be, unfortunately it didn't come to fruition the way we wanted it to. It wasn't because of a lack of trying."

Amanda Carmack is also charged with neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and strangulation.

