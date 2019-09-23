Sid Haig, beloved horror movie actor known for classics such as "House of 1000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects" has died, according to his wife. He was 80.

His wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced his death on Instagram.

"On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next." she wrote in a caption of a photo of her holding Haig's hand.

"He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. "

Oberg wrote on Instagram earlier this month that Haig had been in an accident. In a now deleted comment on Sep. 13, she mentioned that Haig had taken a "nasty spill" but was "winning the fight.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Born Sidney Eddy Mosesian in Fresno, California, Haig got his start in the horror genre with his roll in "Spider Baby or, the Maddest Story Ever Told" in 1967. He has worked closely with Rob Zombie, starring in "House of 1,000 Corpses" and its sequal "The Devil's Rejects." as Captain Spaulding.

Haig also played roles in Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown" and "Kill Bill, Vol. 2."

Rob Zombie also posted a tribute to Haig on Instagram, writing "Hooray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten."