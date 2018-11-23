SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Deputies say they have located the mother of a little boy found alone in an Ohio JCPenney store overnight.
Hamilton County deputies say the child, named Quincy, was found at about 12:10 a.m. Friday. He was sleeping but appeared to be in good condition, according to tweets from the sheriff’s office.
Investigators did not say how they tracked his mother down, but the family was located several hours later.
Prior to that the child was placed with Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services.
The investigation into the incident is still on-going.
