SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Deputies say they have located the mother of a little boy found alone in an Ohio JCPenney store overnight.

Hamilton County deputies say the child, named Quincy, was found at about 12:10 a.m. Friday. He was sleeping but appeared to be in good condition, according to tweets from the sheriff’s office.

Quincy was found abandoned at JcPenney's in Symmes Township Ohio. We need help locating his family. Any information, please contact us at (513)825-1500. He's in good condition, but currently sleeping. pic.twitter.com/GyK6n05yol — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcso_org) November 23, 2018

Investigators did not say how they tracked his mother down, but the family was located several hours later.

Prior to that the child was placed with Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services.

Update Quincy: Mother has been located and the investigation is still on-going. — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcso_org) November 23, 2018

The investigation into the incident is still on-going.

