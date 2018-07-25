Serena Williams, who made it to the Wimbledon final a little more a week ago, again is questioning the randomness of drug testing in tennis.

She tweeted Tuesday night that ''it's that time of the day to get 'randomly' drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it's been proven I'm the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I'll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive"

Williams spoke the day before Wimbledon began about how often she is drug tested in response to a Deadspin article - which reported she had been drug tested more than any other player this year.

“I never knew that I was tested so much more than everyone else,” said Williams, who already had been tested five times in 2018 before she reached the grass courts. “It will be impossible for me not to feel some kind of way about that.”

...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia 10 months ago and is working her way back onto the tour and up the rankings, also announced Tuesday her next tournament will be the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Play opens Aug. 3 in the tuneup for the U.S. Open, the final of the four majors.

After her loss in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, Williams said she had the confidence it would take to win more Grand Slams.

Williams last played in Flushing Meadows in New York in 2016, when she made the semifinals. She has 23 Grand Slam titles, one shy of the record held by Margaret Court.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM