Officials: University of Kentucky student among dead in South Korea Halloween crowd surge

Anne Gieske, a junior nursing student, died after a celebration in Seoul turned tragic Saturday night, according to a news release from UK President Eli Capiluto.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Kentucky student is among the victims following a Halloween gathering turned tragedy in South Korea leaving more than 150 dead.

He said Gieske was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program.

Details are still unfolding on what exactly happen, but witnesses told authorities the crowd surge in the Itaewon area caused a “hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes.” More than 100,000 people reportedly gathered for the event and the crowd surged at some point into a crush of people.

Victims were described as “bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.”

Itaewon is known as Seoul’s marquee Halloween destination for its bars, clubs and restaurants. It was also home to former U.S. military forces before they moved from the capital in 2018.

Capiluto said the university has been in contact with Gieske’s family and said they will “provide whatever support they can – now and in the days ahead – as they cope with this indescribable loss.”

"We will be there for those in our community who knew and loved Anne. We also have nearly 80 students from South Korea at UK — members of our community — who will need our support," he said.

UK did confirm they had two other students and a faculty member in South Korea. Capiluto said they have been contacted and are safe.

