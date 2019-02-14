President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate Thursday.

The Senate voted 55-44 on Tuesday to proceed with William Barr's nomination, setting up the confirmation vote. Three Democrats voted with Republicans — Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted against moving forward on the nomination. Paul has criticized Barr's record on surveillance issues.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993, would succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions angered Trump by recusing himself from the Russia investigation and was pushed out the day after the midterm elections.

Matthew Whitaker has been serving as the acting attorney general since Sessions' ouster.