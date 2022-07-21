Senate resolution drafted by Sen. Cornyn calls for Brittney Griner's release from Russia

Sen. John Cornyn drafted the resolution that calls for the U.S. Government to press Russia for her release during all interactions with the country.

HOUSTON — The United States Senate passed a resolution calling for Russia to release Houston-native Brittney Griner.

The resolution was drafted by Sen. John Cornyn and calls for the United States government to press Russia for her release during all interactions.

Griner has entered a guilty plea after bringing cannabis oil in her luggage in February. Her detention has led to man public figures calling for her release.

"In addition to demanding action to end the five-month-long wrongful detention of Griner, the resolution also expresses support for U.S. citizen Paul Whelan and all those unjustly imprisoned in the Russian Federation," Cornyn's office said in a release.

In addition to Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Cornyn, the resolution was cosponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Robert Casey (D-PA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Chris Coons (D-DE), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Richard Durbin (D-IL), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).