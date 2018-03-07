SEATTLE -- A lost dog ran on the shoulder of State Route 520 on Monday morning.

The pup ran along the eastbound SR 520 floating bridge and escaped several people who tried to rescue it, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. The dog jumped into the bushes near Lake Washington Boulevard and out of sight of WSDOT cameras.

Several agencies tried to catch the pooch, but were unsuccessful for much of the morning.

The dog was captured later Monday and taken to the Seattle Animal Shelter.

"Dogs on entrance ramps and exit ramps is a thing we see every once in awhile. I don't know in our history we have actually had a dog that has made it across 520 alive," said Kara Main-Hester, Deputy Director of the Seattle Animal Shelter.

Staff called the phone number associated with the dog's chip, but got the wrong number.

Man oh man I am tried on this Monday afternoon! But probably not as tired as this morning's #520Dog, who is safe and sound with the @SeattleAnimal Shelter!



Right now, backups don't look bad at all, but keep checking back as the afternoon rolls on -> https://t.co/dRiV7Q8itG pic.twitter.com/g7QHcsLO2G — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 2, 2018

If you know to whom the dog belongs, call Seattle Animal Shelter at 206-386-PETS. You can also call Regional Animal Services of King County at 206-296-7387.

