LA PORTE, Texas — A search is underway at Grand Canyon National Park for a missing La Porte man.

Martin Edward O'Connor, 58, was last seen on Dec. 22 at Yavapai Lodge, which is on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Officials believe O'Connor was traveling alone and stayed at the Yavapai Lodge from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22.

O'Connor is described as being physically fit, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

Officials think he was wearing Carhartt work clothing and blue plaid shirt.

Anyone who may have seen or talked to O'Connor is asked to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submit a tip online here or send an email by clicking here.

RELATED: Watch bison introduced to land they haven't touched in 150 years

RELATED: Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk

RELATED: 69-year-old woman dies after falling into Grand Canyon

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter