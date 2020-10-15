x
Scott Peterson murder convictions ordered re-examined

The court said a juror committed “prejudicial misconduct” by failing to disclose she'd been involved with other legal proceedings.
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Peterson was taken to death row at San Quentin State Prison after being sentenced to die for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a moratorium on the death penalty in California, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court has ordered a second look at Scott Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son, less than two months after overturning his death penalty. 

The Los Angeles Times says the court Wednesday sent the case back to a San Mateo County court to determine whether Peterson should receive a new trial. 

The court said a juror committed “prejudicial misconduct” by failing to disclose she'd been involved with other legal proceedings in which she feared for her unborn child. 

Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and unborn child, who vanished in 2002. Their bodies washed ashore months later in San Francisco Bay.

