EAST HANOVER, New Jersey – A school in New Jersey has a new rule for cheerleaders: everyone makes the squad or no one does.

News12 New Jersey reports the rule is in response to a parent who complained their child didn’t make the cut.

But cheerleaders who did make the cut feel like their hard work is being “thrown out the window” because now anyone can join the squad.

School administrators, however, say the rule change came due to an “irregularity in the selection process.”

“This decision was made in the best interest of all students and was made to be as inclusive as possible.”

