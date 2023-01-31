Santos stepping down from committees amid ethics issues

Santos was assigned to two fairly low-profile panels, the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, a move that comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Santos was assigned to two fairly low-profile panels, the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says Santos “referenced the drama and everything surrounding the situation and he just felt like it was the appropriate thing to do.”

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Olka., said the decision was well-received from the GOP conference, saying “I think it was the appropriate thing to do and I was proud of him for getting up and doing this.”

McCarthy met with Santos on Monday night, but did not disclose their conversation.

“You'll see,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

Santos, meanwhile, said he would issue a statement later in the day.

Santos has come under fire since he was elected after a December investigation by the New York Times and subsequent reporting brought to light that he appears to have lied about nearly every aspect of his resume while campaigning for his congressional seat.

Among the lies are claims that his mother died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, that he owned 14 properties and that he worked at prestigious investment firms.

It was also revealed that he is wanted in Brazil for check fraud and performed as a drag queen while living in the South American country.

