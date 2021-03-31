Sabra, FDA recall some hummus over salmonella risk

About 2,100 cases of Sabra Classic Hummus, sent to 16 states, have been recalled after the FDA said the bacteria was found during a routine screen of a single tub.

WASHINGTON — Sabra Dipping Company on Monday issued a voluntary recall on its 10oz classic hummus after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it could be contaminated with salmonella.

About 2,100 cases of the product, shipped to 16 states, have been recalled after the FDA said the bacteria was found during a routine screen of a single tub of hummus.

The alert noted the recalled products are over halfway through its shelf life and it's unlikely anyone will find it in a store. The FDA said that there have been no reports of illness or consumer complaints tied to the classic hummus.

The recall is only for 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, February 10, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 PM and 12:00 midnight with a “Best Before” date of April 26. The FDA said no other Sabra products were impacted by the recall.

The UPC of the recalled product is 300067.

The FDA said the hummus that's been recalled was distributed to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The FDA warns that the most common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. In rare cases, the bacteria can cause more severe illnesses that require hospitalization.