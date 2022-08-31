Warrant issued for seizure of $45 million Russian energy company plane in Houston

The $45 million Boeing 737-7EM owned by PJSC LUKOIL, a Russian oil and gas corporation headquartered in Moscow, was found to be in violation of federal law.

HOUSTON — A warrant has been granted to seize a Russian company's jet in Houston due to sanction violations, according to the Department of Justice.

The $45-million Boeing 737-7EM owned by PJSC LUKOIL, a Russian multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Moscow, was found to be in violation of federal law. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the seizure.

Earlier this year, the Department of Commerce issued sanctions against Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to court documents, LUKOIL owns the plane which flew into and out of Russia in violation of the Department of Commerce’s Russia sanctions.

“The FBI will remain focused and faithful to our responsibility to protect our U.S. national security and foreign policy interests,” Special Agent in Charge James Smith of the FBI – Houston Field Office said. “We’ll continue to go after individuals who insist on helping Russia advance its hostile and illegal activities, and we’ll continue to seize their valuable possessions, wherever they may be. We thank Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Commerce for their partnership in this case.”