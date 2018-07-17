Reptar fans, rejoice: The beloved cartoon "Rugrats" is coming back.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced Monday that 26 "Rugrats" episodes are on the way (the release date hasn't been announced) and a live-action "Rugrats" movie with CGI characters will be out Nov. 13, 2020.

Though it's been 27 years since "Rugrats" premiered on Nickelodeon, the precocious toddlers haven't aged a bit (save for when they were briefly "All Growed Up"). Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, Angelica and the gang – who have done everything from crash an ice show and learn the story of Passover to cope with loss – are returning with new adventures and additional characters.

And hopefully with more Reptar swag and inspiring words from fearless, bald and barefoot leader Tommy.

Original creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return to the TV series as executive producers. The "Rugrats" movie will be written by David Goodman.

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” said Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players in a statement. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

"Rugrats" is the latest '90s show to be revived by Nickelodeon, after the network aired a "Hey Arnold!" movie in 2017 and announced plans for "Rocko’s Modern Life" and "Invader Zim" specials.

