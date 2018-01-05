Failed Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a lawsuit in Alabama Monday against several women who publicly accused the former judge of past sexual misconduct during his 2017 campaign.

Moore lost the special election last December to Democrat Doug Jones in GOP-friendly Alabama largely because of accusation leveled at Moore from multiple women who alleged Moore pursued sexual or romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

"We intend to show the people of Alabama that a political conspiracy came about to ruin his campaign for Senate and to defame him, to defame his character so the people of Alabama would not vote for him in the special Senate election," Moore's attorney Melissa Isaak said Monday during a news conference in Gadsden, Ala.

The lawsuit names as defendants three of the women who said Moore pursued them as teens, and several other defendants, including a woman who said she was an adult when Moore grabbed her buttocks in 1991.

The defendants include Leigh Corfman, who said Moore touched her sexually, after taking her to his home, when she was 14.

"Leigh Corfman stands by the accuracy of every one of her statements about Mr. Moore’s sexual abuse of her when she was a 14-year-old high school freshman and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney," Neil Roman, an attorney for Corfman said in a statement.

Corfman sued Moore in January for defamation alleging Moore and his surrogates defamed her by accusing her of lying. She is asking that Moore pay court costs but is not seeking additional compensation in her lawsuit, which is ongoing.

Moore has denied any wrongdoing and insists he never met Corfman.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM