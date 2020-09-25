Ron Paul appears to suffer medical emergency during live stream

Former Texas Rep. Ron Paul was talking on a live stream on his YouTube channel when his speech began to slur.

Former Texas Rep. Ron Paul has been hospitalized for "precautionary" reasons after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during a YouTube live stream.

Paul, 85, was participating in a live episode of "The Ron Paul Liberty Report" when the incident occurred on Friday.

Videos circulating on social media showed Ron Paul talking about federal stimulus money when his speech began to slur and then he stopped talking completely.

The live stream then cut to another participant.

Fox News reported that the former presidential candidate was hospitalized in Texas for "precautionary reasons" and was "lucid and optimistic."

His official Facebook page later shared a photo of the former congressman smiling and giving a thumbs up while in the hospital.

"Message from Ron Paul: 'I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,'" the post stated.

Paul's son, Rand Paul, is a U.S. senator representing Kentucky.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that he and his wife are lifting Ron Paul and Rand Paul up in prayer.