Roddy Ricch has Apple Music's top album, song of 2020

NEW YORK — Roddy Ricch is the king of Apple Music: The rapper has the music platform’s most-streamed song and album of the year.

Apple announced Thursday that Ricch achieved the feat with his hit “The Box” and his debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.”

Rappers dominated the Top 5 most-streamed albums on Apple Music, with Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake — LUV vs. The World 2” claiming spots two through four. R&B star Summer Walker’s “Over It” came in fifth.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the second most-streamed song of the year, followed by Australian singer Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” DaBaby and Ricch’s “Rockstar” and “Life Is Good" by Future and Drake.

“Dance Monkey,” originally released in 2019 but reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, was the most Shazamed song of the year (Apple acquired Shazam in 2018). SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and Regard’s “Ride It” round out the Top 5.