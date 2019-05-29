Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, announced his resignation from the Justice Department on Wednesday so that he can "return to private life."

The statement came amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Barr.

Mueller and Barr have been at odds over the attorney general's handling of the special counsel's report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election and the possibility that Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign cooperated with the Russians' efforts to help him win.

Mueller has remained a Justice Department employee since submitting the report in March, though the Justice Department has not said what work he has been doing.

Mueller did not rule out testifying before Congress during his statement, but said that he does not intend to go beyond what has already been revealed in his report.

He said the special counsel team chose their words carefully in the report and "the work speaks for itself."

Mueller said that the report is his "testimony" and that he "would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress."

He said that beyond what he said in his public statement and in his written work he doesn't believe it is "appropriate" for him "to speak further about the investigation."

Mueller's report into meddling in the 2016 campaign did not find that the Trump campaign coordinated to sway the presidential election. But, despite Trump's repeated assertions to the contrary, it did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump had obstructed justice. Mueller said in his statement that if his team had "had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime," they would have said so.

Mueller said in his report that he did not think it would be fair to publicly accuse the president of a crime if he was not going to charge him. A Justice Department legal opinion says sitting presidents cannot be indicted, and Mueller made clear in his report that that opinion helped shape the investigation's outcome and decisions.

He did say during his statement that there were "multiple, sysematic efforts" to interfere in the 2016 presidential election" and that "deserves the attention of every American."

Barr has said he was surprised that Mueller did not reach a conclusion, and he decided with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that the evidence did not support an obstruction of justice allegation.

Mueller, for his part, privately complained to Barr that a four-page letter the attorney general wrotesummarizing his main conclusions did not adequately capture the investigation's findings. Barr called Mueller's letter "snitty" in congressional testimony this month in which he defended his decision to reach a conclusion on obstruction in place of Mueller.

Barr is currently in Alaska for work and is scheduled to participate in a round table discussion with local leaders in Anchorage later in the day.

A senior White House official said "the White House was notified" Tuesday night that Mueller might make a statement Wednesday.