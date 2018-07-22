Various Ritz Cracker products are being voluntarily recalled throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, due to concerns about possible Salmonella contamination.

Mondelez Global LLC, the maker of Ritz products, announced the recall Saturday. The recall includes certain Riz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bitz products that contain whey powder as an ingredient. The company that supplies whey powder to the manufacturers of Ritz products recalled their whey powder due to salmonella concerns.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall in the United States, Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands, of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits product. For a full list of affected products please visit: https://t.co/q5CvZN9VTb — Ritz crackers (@Ritzcrackers) July 21, 2018

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of an Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

So far no complains of illnesses connected to the products included in the recall have been reported to Mondelez Global. The company says the recall is a precaution based on their ingredient supplier's recall.

Consumers are advised to discard any products they may have that are included in the recall list. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day for more information.

A full list of products included in the recall can be found here.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA