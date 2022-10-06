Rep. Troy Nehls rails against Jan. 6 public hearings, calling them a 'partisan circus'

Nehls said the committee should be focused on investigating the people actually responsible for the security failures on that day.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol revealed new information outlining an alleged plan that pins former President Donald Trump at the center of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.

From public testimony to video evidence, the committee detailed what’s ahead in upcoming hearings.

Houston area Republican Congressman Troy Nehls was mere inches away from rioters through the House chamber’s door.

In January, on the anniversary of the January 6 attack, Congressman Nehls called the mob attack, “ A black eye on America.” His opinion has changed despite being just a short distance from rioters.

Nehls was photographed assisting law enforcement to hold out January 6 Capitol rioters from gaining access to the House floor.

“The violence was no accident. It represents Trump’s last stand, most desperate chance to halt the transfer of power,” the chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson said.

Nehls once called the violence a disgrace, but in the wake of Capitol Hill hearings on the Jan. 6 attack and attempts to overturn the election, the freshman Texas Republican is now taking a different stance.

In a statement to KHOU 11, he says Thursday’s hearing was a “partisan circus," adding, “they have no interest in uncovering the facts about January 6th. They only want to distract the voters from their numerous failures and do everything they can to destroy republicans and president trump before the elections in 2022 and 2024.”

Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the select committee, had a message for her fellow Republicans defending the actions of Trump.

“We take our oath to defend the United States constitution and that oath must mean something. Tonight I say this to my republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible, there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain,” Cheney said.

Republicans including Nehls say the focus should be on Capitol security.

"If the select committee was truly interested in getting to the bottom of what happened, they should start by investigating the people actually responsible for the security failures on that day," he said.

Adding, "the Capitol Police Board had the intelligence days before January 6th. What stopped them from acting on it? Where was the National Guard?”

Cheney says it is a part of the investigation.

"We will present information about what the White House and what other intelligence agencies knew and why the Capitol was not better prepared. But we will not lose sight of the fact that the Capitol police did not cause the crowd to attack,” Cheney said.