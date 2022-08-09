Queen Elizabeth II left an impression on Houston's Antioch Mission Baptist Church during her 1991 visit

“They remember her countenance, very proud woman, very strong woman," said Pastor Lou McElroy.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Part of Queen Elizabeth II's Texas tour in 1991 included a trip to Houston. Her Majesty toured Johnson Space Center and attended a service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

“They remember her countenance, very proud woman, very strong woman," said Pastor Lou McElroy.

He wasn’t there at the time but says his members tell him the queen left an impression.

“She was able to go on a tour of our historic church, she heard stories from our members of the first era of our former enslaved ancestors, who built this church,” said McElroy.

During the service, it was the queen’s reaction to the gospel music that stole the headlines.

“That toe went tapping and the celebrating happened, and she had a grand time," he said.

But it’s the time she spent with the people, sitting in a church pew just like they do every Sunday that made the crown human.

“Though the secret service, the security was tight as it was, in the midst of all of that, it was her spirit and her fellowship and her openness with our church at the time that many remember," said McElroy.

Former Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire was beside the Queen at church that day. She gave KHOU 11 the following statement: